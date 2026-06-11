Tight Security Measures Implemented for Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay’s Kollur Temple Visit

Udupi: Elaborate security arrangements have been meticulously put in place by the Udupi District Police in anticipation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s visit to the revered Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur tomorrow, Friday, June 12. The Chief Minister is scheduled to offer prayers and seek blessings at the temple, prompting comprehensive security protocols across the temple premises and along his designated travel route.

As a proactive measure to mitigate potential inconvenience to devotees and visitors converging on the temple from various regions, the police department has issued an advisory containing crucial guidelines for public adherence.

According to official police statements, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s visit is exclusively for performing darshan and a special pooja. He is expected to depart for Tamil Nadu immediately after completing these sacred rituals. It has been explicitly stated that no public meetings or political engagements have been scheduled during his brief visit.

Key Guidelines for Devotees:

Suggested Adjustment to Darshan Timing:

Given the VVIP visit and the requisite security operations, devotees are respectfully advised to consider avoiding visits to the temple for darshan between 12:00 noon and 5:00 pm on June 12. This suggestion aims to minimize disruption and ensure smooth security operations.

No Entry Prohibition, but Anticipated Delays:

While there is no outright prohibition on devotees entering the temple at any time, stringent security checks and movement restrictions necessitated by the Chief Minister’s presence may cause considerable delays and potential inconvenience for those attempting darshan during the specified period.

Restriction on Public Assembly:

The public has been strictly instructed to refrain from congregating unnecessarily along the Chief Minister’s convoy route, in the immediate vicinity of the temple’s main entrances, or within the temple premises. The formation of crowds or any congestion in these designated areas has been unequivocally prohibited.

The Udupi District Police has earnestly appealed to all devotees and visitors to extend full cooperation to security personnel and to meticulously plan their visits accordingly. This collaborative approach is essential to ensure seamless security execution and minimize potential inconvenience during this high-profile visit.

According to SP Hariram Shanker, the entire bandobast operation will be coordinated and managed by the Udupi District Police. In addition, around 40 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Police, including senior officers of the ranks of DIG and SP, will be part of the security detail and bandobast planning team.

As the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is a Z+ category protectee, all prescribed security protocols, including comprehensive convoy security measures, will be implemented during the visit.

He also clarified that the Chief Minister has no scheduled public meetings, interactions, or other public engagements during his visit. The programme is limited to his temple visit and related engagements.

All necessary precautionary measures have been taken in advance, and security rehearsals have already been conducted to ensure the smooth and secure movement of the Chief Minister during the visit.