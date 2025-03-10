Accelerate Action

She took a timid step, unsure,

A busted limb, limping on one side.

They zipped past her out of the blue,

Without warning, speeding off.

Timid and frail she was, still unsure,

As the dust whirled in wispy curls,

Pricking her eyes, blinding her,

As she gingerly put the steps forward.

Out of nowhere he appeared next to her

Limbs strong, chest heaving,

A Superman, oozing confidence,

Smirked at her and stepped ahead.

They screeched to a halt at his gait,

Dust gleaming in the sunshine,

Settling in his silky, smooth hair,

Machismo dripping from his every move.

With every confident gaze of his,

Society stood firm in his support

The society which said, “Oh he is A Bro,

A Macho, A Dude, Almighty himself.”

She stood, struggling with uncertainty

Behind her, the same old society,

That hurled vile names in disgust

“The Whore, The Bitch, The Witch herself.”

She seeks not his guiding hand,

Nor his nod of approval.

All she asks for is an equal stance,

A share of his confidence and fire.

Let them then decide on the path ahead,

To steady her steps, not pull her back,

To dodge the speeding machines together

And accelerate action, side-by-side.