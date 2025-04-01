Acclaimed Kannada Play ‘Mattiah 22:39’ Returns to Mangaluru After National Festival Tour

Mangaluru: Team Astitva ®, a prominent Mangaluru-based theatre organization, is set to stage its critically acclaimed Kannada play, ‘Mattiah 22:39’, at St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) campus on April 3rd and 4th, 2025, at 7:00 PM. This homecoming performance follows a successful tour of major theatre festivals across India, solidifying the play’s reputation as a significant contribution to contemporary Indian theatre.

The performance is a collaborative effort between Astitva ®, Ranga Adhyayana Kendra, and the Department of Kannada of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University). ‘Mattiah 22:39’ garnered significant attention after being officially selected and performed at prestigious events, including the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa, Bharath Rang Mahotsav (BRM) at the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, and the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META).

Directed by Arun Lal, a distinguished theatre personality from Kerala, ‘Mattiah 22:39’ is an experimental adaptation of T.V. Kochubava’s original story, translated into Kannada by Dr. Sudhakumari. Produced by Nirdiganta, Mysore, the play features evocative music composed by Anush Shetty and a unique lighting design crafted by Christy Ninasam.

The narrative delves into the lives of two friends grappling with the harsh realities of a devastating drought. As resources dwindle and the drought intensifies, their enduring friendship is severely tested, ultimately leading to conflict and betrayal. The play offers a powerful and poignant exploration of universal themes, including the complexities of love, the pain of loss, and the devastating impact of betrayal.

At its core, ‘Mattiah 22:39’ examines the transformative power of survival. The play highlights how the desperate struggle to stay alive can fundamentally alter an individual’s perspective, forcing them to confront the world and their relationships through a radically different lens. The production aims to provoke thought and spark dialogue about the human condition in the face of adversity.

Director Arun Lal brings a wealth of experience to the project, boasting a 20-year career in theatre arts as an actor, director, and trainer. Having participated in over 30 plays as an actor and directed more than 25 productions, Mr. Lal has honed his skills under the tutelage of esteemed theatre professionals and groups both within India and internationally. His work has been showcased at prominent theatre festivals across the country, including:

BRM NSD – New Delhi

Jashne Bachpan National Theatre Festival – NSD

ITFOK, IAPAR International Festival – Pune

SERENDIPITY ARTS FESTIVAL, Panjim, Goa

Rangayana Fest – Mysore

PRD Theatre Festival, Bratyajon – Kolkata

AIR Theatre Festival

Mr. Lal is a recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy State Award for Best Director in Amateur Theatre Festival (2015), the C N Parameswaran Pillai Endowment Award for Young Theatre Personnel (2016), and the Best Choreographer Award at META 2019. He currently serves as the Director of the Little Earth School of Theatre in Kerala.

Through ‘Mattiah 22:39’, Arun Lal explores critical contemporary issues such as globalization, unemployment, economic crises, communalism, war, and the pervasive lack of peace in the modern world. He intends to use theatre as a platform for examining and addressing these complex challenges.

Astitva ®, the presenting organization, is a passionate collective of theatre enthusiasts from Mangaluru. Its membership comprises lecturers, film actors, teachers, students, and lovers of literature and art. Committed to fostering theatre education, Astitva ® regularly invites eminent resource persons from institutions like the National School of Drama, Rangayana, and Neenasam to conduct sessions for theatre students on acting, directing, music, and lighting design.

Over the past eight years, Astitva ® has performed in 15 National Level Festivals, 20 Multilingual Theatre Festivals, and 4 International Theatre Festivals held in Dubai, Goa (SERENDIPITY ARTS FESTIVAL), Assam (MWHIR Theatre Festival), and Mangaluru (May Flower Art Festival). The organization has successfully organized 634 theatre performances in Karnataka, Mumbai, Goa, and the Middle East. Furthermore, Astitva ® has hosted 15 Multilingual Theatre Festivals, 2 State Level Theatre Festivals, and 1 International Theatre Festival.

Demonstrating its commitment to the broader theatre community, Astitva ® has awarded seven individuals for their contributions “off the stage” in Tulu, Kannada, and Konkani theatre. The organization also provides educational sponsorships to aspiring theatre students annually.

The return of ‘Mattiah 22:39’ to Mangaluru offers a valuable opportunity for local audiences to experience a thought-provoking and artistically significant theatrical production that has garnered national acclaim. Tickets for the performance are expected to be in high demand, and further details regarding ticketing and reservations will be announced soon.



