Gave more than 55,000 jobs in 36 months, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Continuing Mission Rozgar, the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said it set a benchmark on Tuesday by giving government jobs to more than 55,000 youth in around 36 months of its tenure.

Addressing the gathering in a function to mark the handing of appointment letters to more than 700 teachers, the Chief Minister congratulated all the newly recruited teachers on this historic occasion and expressed hope that they will discharge their duty sincerely.

He said the youth have got the jobs after a lot of hard work and dedication, as his government has laid major thrust on ensuring jobs to the youth in a transparent manner.

Mann said an era of education revolution has been heralded in the state, as a major infrastructure revamp has been introduced in the schools.

Likewise, he said the focus has been laid on imparting quality education to the youth, due to which several path-breaking initiatives have been taken. He reiterated that the government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in the department.

“A foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process, due to which not even a single appointment out of these more than 55,000 jobs has been challenged so far in any court.”

The Chief Minister said that “it is a proud moment for the government of Punjab that these youth have been given government jobs completely on the basis of merit”.

Mann said transparent recruitment has increased the faith of youth in working for the government, due to which they have shunned the idea of moving abroad and are preparing for government jobs here.

He said that “it is on record that contrary to the earlier trend of moving abroad, the educational institutions in the state are witnessing a huge surge in admissions by the youth”.

The Chief Minister said the previous governments had deprived the youth of the state of jobs during their long rule. However, he said that those who had denied jobs to the youth were then ousted by the people of the state for their anti-people stance.