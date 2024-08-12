Accused in Target Ilyas murder case Brutally Murdered in Kallapu

Mangaluru: Kadappara Sameer, an accused in the Target Ilyas murder case, was brutally murdered by a gang in Kallapu near Thokkottu, here on August 11.

According to sources, on August 11, at around 10 pm, Sameer had come to a restaurant along with his mother for dinner at Kallapu. When he was getting out of the car, a group of men came in a car and tried to attack him with a machete. Sensing danger, Sameer immediately tried to run away from the spot, but the gang chased him for about 500 meters from Kallapu junction and hacked him to death.

In 2018, rowdy sheeter Target Ilyas was murdered in a flat in Jeppu by Dawood, Shamir, Riyaz, Namir, Abdul Khader, Ummer Nawaf, Mohammad Nazir, Naushad and Azhar Ali. Sameer was the second accused in the case and investigations revealed that both Dawood and Sameer had entered the flat directly and killed Ilyas. Sameer was recently released on bail.