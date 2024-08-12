INTACH and Art Kanara Trust Organize Hindustani Classical Flute Concert by Kiran Chandrashekar Hegde

Mangaluru: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru Chapter, in association with Art Kanara Trust, Mangaluru, organized a ‘Baithak’, a 6th in their ‘Musical Heritage of Karnataka’ series, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 6:00 PM at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art & Culture, Ballal Bagh, Mangaluru. The intimate setting of a heritage house provided the perfect ambience for a classical musical experience.

The musical evening was led by Kiran Chandrashekhar Hegde, a Hindustani classical flute artist, along with Bharavi Deraje on Tabla and Neeharika Deraje on Tanpura. The Baithak opened with the melodious Raag Yaman, featuring compositions in Vilambit Ektaal, followed by Madhyalaya Ektaal, and culminating in Drut Teentaal. This was followed by a rendition of Raag Sur Malhar. Upon audience request, the artists performed Pahadi Dhun, and the evening concluded with Raag Bhairavi.

Kiran Chandrashekar Hegde belongs to a new generation of Hindustani classical flautists. He has achieved his unique style under the guidance of the finest acclaimed maestros of India, including Pandit Prabhakar Bhat Sirsi (vocalist), Pandit Venkatesh Godkhindi (flautist), and the world-famous violinist Padma Bhushan Dr N. Rajam, Mumbai. He is a recipient of many awards, such as VD Paluskar Puraskar and Surmani Puraskar. He is a graded artist for All India Radio and Doordarshan, Mumbai.

INTACH Convener Subhas Chandra Basu coordinated the programme and introduced the event. Sharvani Bhat introduced the artists. The artists were later felicitated.



