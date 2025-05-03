Accused Persons Arrested in Stabbing Incidents in Ullal and Kankanady Town PS Limits

Mangaluru: Law enforcement officials have apprehended three individuals in connection with two separate stabbing incidents that occurred early this morning within the jurisdictional limits of the Ullal and Kankanady Town Police Stations.

The Kankanady Town Police Station received a report of a stabbing incident at approximately 3:30 AM on May 2, 2025, in the Kannur area. The victim, identified as Naushad, 39 years of age, was immediately transported to Unity Hospital for medical treatment. A case was subsequently registered under Crime No. 74/2025, invoking Sections 126(2), 118(1), 109, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation was immediately launched.

Following a swift investigation, the following individuals have been arrested:

Lohitashwa, 32 years, from Mudipu Puneet, 28 years, from Veeranagar Ganesh Prasad, 23 years, from Kuttar

During interrogation, the aforementioned accused individuals confessed to their involvement in an earlier stabbing incident that occurred at approximately 00:30 AM near Thokottu. A First Information Report (FIR) about this incident had already been registered within the Ullal Police Station limits under Crime No. 60/2025, citing Sections 189(2), 189(4), 191(2), 109, and 3(5) of the BNS. The victim in the Thokottu incident has been identified as Faizal, 40 years of age, and a resident of Ullal.

The accused have confessed to committing both offenses.

By established legal procedures, a Test Identification Parade (TIP) will be conducted to formally identify the accused, as their identities were not previously known to the victims or eyewitnesses. To ensure the integrity and fairness of this process, and to prevent any potential compromise of the investigation, photographs of the accused are being withheld from public release at this time. Dissemination of their images in the media could potentially prejudice the TIP.

Further investigation into both incidents is currently underway.