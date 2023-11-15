Accused Praveen Chowgule confesses murder of Mother and Three children – SP Dr K Arun

Udupi: Udupi District Superintendent of Police Dr K. Arun said that the accused Praveen Arun Chowgale (39), who was arrested in the Kudachi police station limits in Rayabhaga taluk, Belgaum district on Tuesday in connection with the murder of mother and children in Nejar has confessed to the crime.

Speaking at a press meeting at the SP office on November 15, SP Arun said that Technical and other pieces of evidence have confirmed that Praveen Arun Chowgale has committed the crime. He said that the weapon used for the crime has yet to be seized.

Accused Praveen, who was working as a cabin crew in Air India committed the crime because of personal rivalry with Ainaz who was also working for the same company as Air Hostess. Praveen also stabbed to death the mother and two other children who came to rescue Ainaz. The motive for killing the others was to destroy evidence against him, SP said.

During interrogation, the accused has stated three motives for the murder, which will be confirmed after verification. The crime was pre-planned and pre-determined as per the statement of the accused. The police will get more clarity after a thorough investigation. SP said that the accused, who is married, hails from Sangli, Maharashtra and has been living in Mangalore for many years.