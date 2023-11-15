Nejar Brutal Murder case: Accused Praveen sent to 14-day Police Custody

Udupi: The district’s first additional court sent murder accused Praveen Arun Chowgule (39) in the case of the murder of four members of a family in Njear to 14 days of police custody.

The health checkup of the accused Praveen was carried out at Ajekaru Primary Health Center and was brought to Udupi court under tight security. He was produced before the court of the First Additional Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate, Udupi under the leadership of Malpe Police Circle Inspector Manjunath Gowda who is also the investigation officer in the case.

On behalf of the police, Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor HM Nadaf requested the court 14 days of police custody of the accused. Judge Shyam Prasad ordered 14 days of police custody till November 28 for the accused. Advocate Poojary, appointed by the government for the accused, was present on the occasion.

Additional SP ST Siddhalingappa, DySPs Belliyappa K.U., Dinakara K.P., Aravinda Kalaguzzi, and Police Inspectors Manjappa, and Devaraj were present at the spot. Hundreds of policemen were deployed on the court premises. A crowd gathered around the court to see the accused.