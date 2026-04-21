Addicts attack family in Sonia Vihar with knives, rods after complaint over drug use near house; 3 injured

New Delhi: A violent incident was reported from northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, where a family was allegedly attacked inside their home after objecting to drug use near their residence in the fourth Pusta area, close to Durga Mandir.

According to the family, some individuals regularly gathered at a vacant plot near their house and consumed drugs. The family had earlier raised a complaint regarding the issue, after which tensions between both sides increased.

The situation further escalated when the accused allegedly damaged their parked car and attempted to set it on fire. Following this, the family lodged another complaint with the police.

On the day of the incident, the accused, along with several associates, allegedly entered the house and attacked the family with sticks, rods and knives. An elderly woman and her two sons sustained injuries in the assault. The injured have been identified as Arun and Aryan, with one of them reported to be in critical condition.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Due to the seriousness of their condition, they were later referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment.

Arun, one of the injured family members, said, “They burnt my vehicle after I lodged a complaint. After that, they entered my house and attacked us. My brother is seriously injured. I was hit on the head with a rod and suffered a knife injury on my chest.”

The family has alleged that they are still receiving threats. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

In the aftermath of the attack, local residents expressed concern over repeated incidents linked to anti-social activities in the area and demanded stronger patrolling to prevent further escalation.

Police officials stated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend all those involved in the incident. Teams have been formed to trace the accused, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation findings and witness statements.