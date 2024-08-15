‘Address atrocities against Hindus in B’desh’, K’taka Cong MLA appeals to PM Modi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing him to address the political turmoil and reported atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The letter by the MLA said, “I write to you as a concerned citizen of India deeply distressed by the recent reports and videos circulating on social media, highlighting the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh and the atrocities being reported against Hindu minorities in the region.”

“If these reports are true, given the historical and cultural ties between India and Bangladesh, it is imperative that India takes a proactive stance in addressing these issues,” he added.

The safety and well-being of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh should be of paramount concern, the MLA said, while appealing PM Modi to engage with the new Bangladeshi government to ensure that immediate and effective measures are taken to protect their rights and dignity.

“The right-wing social media influencers and accounts in India have been circulating news which if true (many have been found fake too), I urge the Indian government to ascertain the authenticity of these reports and videos. If they are proven true, the Indian government should take firm action,” he added.

“The people of India have always stood for justice, peace, and the protection of human rights. As our Prime Minister, you should not hesitate to take decisive military action like former late PM Indira Gandhi did in 1971.”

The MLA has urged PM Modi to extend all possible support to Hindu brothers and sisters in Bangladesh during this critical time, he said.

“I trust that under your leadership, India will take decisive action to not only address concerns of minorities in Bangladesh but also in India, who have been under constant attack, both economically and socially by the right wing,” MLA Rizwan added.

“Please work towards ensuring the safety and security of our Hindu brethren in Bangladesh and our fellow citizens, in particular, minorities in India. I remain hopeful that swift and effective measures will be taken to address this urgent issue,” the letter said.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad represents the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru and is one of the promising young Congress leaders in Karnataka.



