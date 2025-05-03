Adil, Brother of Murdered Fazil, Allegedly Funded Murder of Suhas Shetty: Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal

Mangalore: In a significant development in the investigation of the Suhas Shetty murder case, Mangalore City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has publicly stated that Adil, brother of the deceased Fazil, allegedly provided Rs 5 lakh in funding to the gang led by Abdul Safwan, who are accused of perpetrating the crime. This revelation adds a new dimension to the case, potentially moving beyond simple revenge and pointing towards a more complex and premeditated plot.

Speaking at a press conference held earlier today, Commissioner Agarwal detailed the progress of the investigation, confirming the arrest of eight individuals in connection with the murder of Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist. The arrested suspects have been identified as Abdul Safwan (29), Niyaz (28), Kalandar Shafi (31), Mohammad Muzammil (32), Ranjit (19), Nagaraj (20), Mohammad Rizwan (28), and Adil Mehroof. Of these eight, two, Ranjit and Nagaraj, are reportedly Hindus.

According to the Police Commissioner, the investigation suggests that six individuals were directly involved in the brutal attack on Suhas Shetty, using deadly weapons that resulted in his death. The primary accused, Abdul Safwan, is allegedly the mastermind behind the operation. Commissioner Agarwal further elaborated that Safwan harbored concerns about his safety, stemming from a previous attack in 2023 perpetrated by Suhas Shetty’s associates, Prashanth and Dhanraj. This previous incident instilled in Safwan a fear that Suhas Shetty might attempt to take his life, which reportedly served as a catalyst in the decision to eliminate Suhas.

Crucially, the investigation has uncovered a connection between Safwan’s apprehension and the alleged funding provided by Adil, Fazil’s brother. Commissioner Agarwal stated that Safwan’s gang allegedly contacted Adil, ultimately formulating a plan to murder Suhas Shetty. Adil is accused of offering the Safwan-led group a total of Rs 5 lakh to carry out the murder. An initial advance payment of Rs 3 lakh was reportedly disbursed, which Safwan allegedly used to organize and equip his team. He then allegedly recruited Nagaraj and Ranjith, friends of Niyaz, who were reportedly sheltered at Safwan’s residence for two days leading up to the crime. The attack was executed on May 1st, after the team identified Suhas Shetty’s location and movements, according to the Police Commissioner.

“This case cannot be viewed simply as a revenge killing,” Commissioner Agarwal emphasized during the press conference. “While Safwan’s fear of Suhas Shetty certainly played a role, the alleged involvement of Adil and the provision of substantial financial resources suggest a more elaborate and premeditated plan.”

Addressing concerns regarding a viral video depicting a burqa-clad woman accompanying the accused at the time of the murder, Commissioner Agarwal clarified that the two women in the video are relatives of the accused Niyaz. One of the women was reportedly present at the location for an unrelated task. Both women have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned to ascertain their involvement, if any, in the events surrounding the murder.

Commissioner Agarwal also addressed potential links to proscribed organizations, stating that while no direct connection between the accused and members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been established, the social media accounts of all the accused are being thoroughly scrutinized as part of the ongoing investigation. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was reportedly taken from Bodigere, adding another layer to the ongoing inquiry.

The investigation is ongoing and police are continuing to gather evidence and explore all possible angles to ensure a thorough and comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to Suhas Shetty’s murder. The alleged involvement of Fazil’s brother in funding the crime has added a significant layer of complexity, prompting further scrutiny of the motives and connections of all parties involved. The authorities have assured the public that justice will be served and that those responsible for this heinous crime will be brought to account.



