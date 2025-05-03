Passengers panic after smoke billows from Jaipur-Jodhpur Intercity Express’ engine

Jaipur: Panic gripped passengers of the Jaipur-Jodhpur Intercity Express as smoke billowed from the train’s engine, about 4 km before Gotan station in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9.30 a.m., causing panic among passengers, many of whom deboarded.

According to railway officials, the train departed Jaipur on time at 6.00 a.m. and had already passed Jogi Magra when the engine developed a technical fault.

Emergency brakes were applied by the loco pilot, averting any immediate danger.

A replacement engine was dispatched from Jodhpur and reached Gotan around noon. The affected train was then pulled back to Jogi Magra station, from where it resumed the journey to Jodhpur at 12.15 p.m.

In the aftermath, several other trains on this route were temporarily halted.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the cause of the engine failure.

A dedicated investigation team will assess whether maintenance issues or other technical factors were responsible.

According to railway sources, smoke started coming out due to a technical fault in the engine.

The train was stopped in time, and the technical team was called to the spot.

At the same time, the top officials of the railway are also monitoring the situation after this incident.

“Train number 22977 Jaipur-Jodhpur Express departed for Jodhpur on Saturday at its scheduled time of 6 a.m. Around 9.30 a.m., this train moved ahead of Jogi Magra. But two to three kilometres before reaching Gotan station, smoke was seen coming out of its engine. On this, the loco pilot immediately stopped the train by applying emergency brakes. Seeing smoke coming out of the engine, there was panic among the passengers in the train, and they got down in panic, said officials.

Further investigation is underway.