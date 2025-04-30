Admissions Open for BHMS at Yenepoya Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), a NAAC A+ accredited institution, is now accepting applications for its Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) program for the upcoming academic session at Yenepoya Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital.

This is an exciting opportunity for aspiring healthcare professionals who are passionate about holistic healing and natural medicine. With a curriculum grounded in traditional homoeopathic principles and supported by modern medical sciences, the BHMS program equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to build a meaningful career in alternative medicine.

Course Details:

Duration: 4½ years of academic instruction followed by a 1-year compulsory internship

Eligibility Criteria:

Completion of PUC/12th with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Minimum aggregate: 50% for General Merit (GM); 40% for SC/ST/OBC categories

NEET qualification with a minimum 50th percentile



Application Process:

Admissions are conducted through the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) under the 100% All India Quota.

Interested candidates can apply online via: https://aaccc.gov.in/ug-counselling/

Bright Career Pathways After BHMS

Graduates of the BHMS program have access to diverse and rewarding career options:

🔹 Private Practice & Clinical Roles in Hospitals

🔹 Research & Roles in the Pharmaceutical Industry

🔹 Further Studies:

– M.D. in Homeopathy

– MBA in Healthcare Management

– MHA (Master of Hospital Administration)

– MPH (Master of Public Health)

– M.Sc. in Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, or Microbiology

Campus Location:

Yenepoya AYUSH Campus, Naringana, Mangaluru – 575018

Contact Information:

Ph: 7026147755

Email: yhmch@yenepoya.edu.in

Begin your journey in natural and integrative medicine with Yenepoya – where tradition meets excellence in education.



