Goa: Honouring Hands That Serve, ‘Workers’ Day’ Celebration at Holy Family Convent, Sancoale

Sancoale, Goa: In a heartfelt tribute to the dedicated helpers and workers, the congregation hosted a ‘Workers’ Day’ celebration for our support staff in Goa, working in our communities, preponed from its usual 1st May observance. This special event was a gesture of respect and gratitude, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the mission and daily life of the community.

Today, the 30 April 2025, at Holy Family Convent, Sancoale, the day began with a prayer service, creating a space for reflection and thanksgiving. Superior General Sr. Berna Rodrigues delivered a short address, expressing deep appreciation for their commitment, hard work, and service. Her words resonated with warmth, reinforcing their essential role in the congregation’s mission.

Giving space to workers through self-introduction was one of the most meaningful aspects of the celebration. It not only fostered confidence and self-reliance but also deepened their connection within the congregation, making them feel truly seen and valued.

A particularly meaningful moment followed as the workers gathered before the Founder’s bust, offering a prayer of petition through his intercession. This act of devotion strengthened their faith, drawing inspiration from his legacy of compassion and service.

The celebration continued with games, fostering friendship and joy, accompanied by refreshments to mark the occasion. At the close of the event, tokens of appreciation were distributed as a sign of gratitude, affirming the congregation’s deep respect for their tireless dedication, and the winners of games were awarded.

The support staff were accompanied by sisters working along with them in the respective departments.

This gathering was more than a celebration, it was a sign of communion and participation, reinforcing the shared mission of faith, humble service, and community.

The half-day program concluded as the workers departed, carrying with them the warmth of shared moments, a fulfilling meal, and cherished memories of the celebration.

Sr. Molly Fernandes sfn



