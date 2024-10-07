Adrenaline 2024 Closes with a Spectacular Finale at FMMC

Mangaluru: Adrenaline 2024, one of Mangalore’ biggest student gathering came to a triumphant close on 5th October, marking the final day of Father Muller Medical College’s grand annual intercollegiate cultural and sports fest. The concluding ceremony was a celebration of talent, teamwork, and triumphs.

Mr. Prakyath Shetty, President of the Student Council, opened the final day with a warm welcome, taking a moment to reflect on the unforgettable journey that saw Adrenaline roar back to life after a four-year hiatus. From jaw-dropping dance battles to competitive sporting events, including the crowd-favorite Raghu Dixit Project concert on 3rd October and the DJ night on the concluding day, witnessed a surge of energy as teams vied for victory, embodying the fest’s theme — “Feel the Rush.”Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, addressed the gathering, congratulating the Student Council for the success of the fest. He emphasized the unifying power of events like Adrenaline, which bring together students from different colleges and backgrounds regardless of language or religion.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion were: Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo Designate Director FMCI and Administrator FMHMC&H, Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP, Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta Asst Administrator FMMCH, Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza Dean FMMC and faculty coordinators Dr Wilbur and Dr Lenon.

Ms. Vanshika Munjal, Cultural Secretary, extended gratitude to the coordinators, staff, and sponsors who made this remarkable event possible with their unwavering support and contributors. Special thanks were extended to Ivory Grand Hotel Dubai, Michael Dsouza and Family, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Karnataka Agency for their co-sponsorship; Associate sponsors – Niveus Solutions; Medtek, Mr A F Dsouza and Avatar Hotel as hospitality sponsors; City Centre Mall – Mall Partner; Go Karting – Entertainment partner; SS Travel – Travel partner; and other sponsors like Pinto Electricals, St Rita Electricals, Crave, Radha Medicals and Unicomforts for playing a pivotal role in the successful execution of Adrenaline. A heartfelt thanks also went to the college alumni association for their invaluable support.

The thrilling announcement of the winners was made by Dr. Lenon Jason Dsouza Endovascular & Interventional Radiologist and Dr. Wilbur Leander Cutinho from the department of Orthopaedics who were the faculty coordinators, with prizes awarded by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Rev. Fr. Ajith B Menezes, and Administrators, with St. Aloysius College Mangalore emerged as the overall champions, followed by Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Mangalore as runners up. Prizes were awarded by dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Ajith B Menezes, whose leadership and vision were credited for the revival of Adrenaline 2024.

The closing ceremony, emceed by Ms. Janice Lobo (MBBS 2020) and Mr. Shaun (MBBS 2022).