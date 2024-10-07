Mangalore: Tragic Discovery of Mumtaz Ali’s Body in Phalguni River

Mangaluru: In a devastating turn of events, the body of Mumtaz Ali, a renowned social leader and businessman, was recovered from the Phalguni River near Kulur Bridge on Monday morning. Following identification, authorities promptly transported the remains to AJ Hospital for further examination.

Mumtaz Ali had been reported missing after his brand-new BMW was found abandoned and disheveled near Kulur Bridge on Sunday morning. The presence of his mobile phone and car keys at the scene raised concerns of possible suicide, prompting an intensive search operation.

A team of seven scuba divers, including expert rescuer Eshwar Malpe, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, conducted the search. Their thorough efforts highlighted the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating claims that Mumtaz Ali faced harassment and blackmail, with six individuals, including a woman, accused of extorting large sums of money from him. A formal complaint was filed at the Kavoor Police Station under FIR No. 173.

This incident raises pressing concerns about personal safety, the rule of law, and the potential psychological pressures faced by influential individuals.

As the investigation unfolds, the community mourns the loss of a leader who made significant contributions to society.