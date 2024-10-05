Adrenaline 2024 Kicks Off with Grand Inauguration at FMMC

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) inaugurated the much-awaited Adrenaline 2024 intercollegiate cultural and sports fest on the evening of 2nd October 2024 at the Father Muller Grounds near the Convention Centre. The event, themed “Feel the Rush,” marked the revival of the intercollegiate fest after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The program commenced at 6:30 PM with a soulful prayer song by the FMMC students. Mr. Prakyath Shetty, President of the Student Council, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries, participants, and attendees. The highlight of the inauguration was the unveiling of the fest’s unique logo through a creative mechanism that signaled the official commencement of Adrenaline 2024.

The chief guest of the event, renowned Konkani singer and alumnus of St. Aloysius College, Mr. Melwyn Peris, expressed his enthusiasm for being part of Adrenaline. He fondly recalled his college days and acknowledged the immense role his alma mater played in shaping his career. Mr. Peris was later felicitated by Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC.

Delivering the presidential address, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), emphasized that this year’s Adrenaline was particularly special as it coincided with major milestones for FMCI. The institution is celebrating 25 years of its MBBS program, along with other jubilees across various healthcare and allied health courses. Fr. Coelho also encouraged the audience to watch Mr. Melwyn Peris’ recently released movie, Payaan, which has been well-received by the public.

Dr. Wilbur Leander Cutinho from the Department of Orthopaedics concluded the formal proceedings with a heartfelt vote of thanks, appreciating the efforts of all those involved in organizing the event, including Mr. Prakyath Shetty, and Cultural Secretary Ms. Vanshika Munjal, and the faculty coordinator Dr. Lenon Jason D’Souza Endovascular & Interventional Radiologist.

Among the dignitaries present were Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director of FMCI and Administrator of FMHMC&H, Rev. Fr. Ajith B Menezes Administrator of FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP, and Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequiera, Administrator FMMCH, Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta Asst. Administrator FMMCH along with several other key officials and faculty members.

Following the formalities, the audience was treated to an enthralling musical performance by Mr. Melwyn Peris, who captivated the crowd with his rendition of “Ye Shaam Mastani.” The evening continued with an intercollegiate dance performance that featured impromptu “knock-out” dance battles, setting the stage for the energetic and competitive spirit of Adrenaline.

Adrenaline, first introduced in 2015, has become a hallmark event for FMMC, bringing together students from across colleges for a series of cultural and sports competitions. This year’s edition runs from the 2nd to the 5th of October, with the highlight being a concert by the renowned Raghu Dixit Project on the evening of 3rd of October. The Indian contemporary folk band, led by Raghu Dixit, performed to an audience of nearly 3,000 people, marking a high point of the fest.

Adrenaline 2024 promises to be a celebration of talent, energy, and camaraderie, living up to its theme— Feel the Rush.