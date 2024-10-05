Interaction with Renowned Journalist and Youth

Mangaluru: On Friday, October 4th, St. Anthony’s Charity Institute hosted a highly anticipated talk and interaction session with young students at Smbahram Hall. The event featured Anto Akkara, an esteemed journalist and author, as the main speaker.

In his address, Akkara passionately conveyed how the Church in India remains alive and resilient, despite facing immense challenges from anti-conversion laws, persecution, and societal trials. He highlighted the faith and perseverance of Christians in regions like Kandhamal and Manipur, where believers have endured displacement and violence for their faith. Akkara noted that the Church is often blamed for its faith-driven activities, but the results of this unwavering commitment are already visible in the strength of the faithful. He echoed the words of Mahatma Gandhi, who said, “Satyameva Jayate” (“Truth alone triumphs”), emphasizing that despite the accusations and trials, the truth of the Church’s mission prevails.

Anto Akkara, a distinguished journalist and author, is widely known for his investigative work and in-depth coverage of Christian persecution in India, particularly in Kandhamal. With decades of experience in reporting, he has authored several books on the subject, shining a light on the trials faced by Christian communities in regions plagued by violence and religious intolerance. His powerful storytelling and dedication to truth have earned him recognition both nationally and internationally. Akkara’s works, such as his reports on the Kandhamal massacre, have brought attention to the resilience of the Christian faith amidst oppression.

During his speech, Akkara provided compelling examples and figures, illustrating how Christians have continued to uphold their beliefs despite significant challenges. He celebrated the courage and strength of these communities, emphasizing that “the Church is strongest where Christians are killed, displaced, and persecuted.”

The event began with an introduction by Rev. Fr. J.B. Crasta, Secretary of the Lay Faithful Commission of the Diocese of Mangalore, who set the tone for the gathering by reflecting on the importance of the Church’s mission amid adversity. The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Rev. Fr. Harry D’Souza, Vice Rector of Gladsome Home, who expressed gratitude to Anto Akkara and all the attendees for their participation.

Also present at the event were Rev. Fr. Gilbert D’Souza, chaplain of St. Anthony’s, Rev. Fr. Nelson Peris, assistant director and former editor of *Raknno*, Rev. Fr. Eric Crasta, parish priest of Cascia, Mr. Stany D’Cunha, aspirants of Gladsome Home, and the youth of St. Anthony’s. Their presence added to the significance of the gathering, reflecting the Church’s solidarity and strength in times of trial. The entire program was organized by the Lay Faithful Commission of the Diocese of Mangalore.