After ‘Yeh Rishta…’ exit, Shehzada Dhami opens up on discrimination faced by TV actors

New Delhi: Actor Shehzada Dhami, who made shocking revelations about his exit from the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has spoken about the discrimination faced by television actors and how one can make the working environment toxicity-free.

“Regarding the discrimination faced by TV actors, I can’t speak to it directly. Every individual’s experience, thoughts, bravery, and perspectives are unique,” Shehzada told IANS.

“Life has its ups and downs; while bad things happen, good things happen too. Many production houses do excellent work. Bad times pass, good times come, and it’s important to leave the past behind and move forward,” the actor added.

Shehzada, who played the role of Armaan Poddar in the drama show, shared in an interview about being hurt by public humiliation during his termination and how producer Rajan Shahi was disrespectful to him.

How does one create a toxicity-free environment?

“A good working environment is one where you are fully focused on your work. Friendships, jokes, and laughter are part of it, but work should always come first. I’ve always prioritised my work, staying focused and diligent,” he said.

Shehzada added that his work style is centred on dedication and hard work.

“When I’m working, I give it my all and strive to create an environment of positivity and happiness for everyone involved. I believe in spreading positivity, and I consider myself a positive person,” he added.

Shehzada maintains a positive outlook on life.

“When things don’t go as planned, I let go of the past and focus on new beginnings and new projects. Carrying the baggage of the past can hinder progress, so I choose to start fresh with a positive outlook. I approach every new endeavour with optimism and positivity,” he said.

Shehzada also talked about how he “takes life as it comes, embracing opportunities and challenges alike.”

“When a project presents itself, if it feels right, I engage with it, deliberate on it, and make a decision. I currently have several projects lined up, including meetings with other directors, ongoing new projects, and a web series. I’m excited to see which ones resonate with me the most,” he said when asked about his future plans.