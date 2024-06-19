Priyanka reveals her ‘latest acquisition’ is professional hazard from ‘The Bluff’ set

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas got hurt while performing a stunt on the set of ‘The Bluff’ and called it a “professional hazard.”

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning and shared a picture of her neck injury.

“Oh, the professional hazards of my job. #LatestAcquisition #TheBluff #Stunts,” she captioned the photo.

In ‘The Bluff’, which tells the story of an ex-female pirate, played by Priyanka, who embarks on a journey to protect her family, Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen with Karl Urban. The film is directed by Frank E. Flowers.

Ahead of shooting for ‘The Bluff’, Priyanka shared a reel with the cast and crew on a yacht.

“When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we’re contributing to,” the actress, who is married to American pop star Nick Jonas, had written back then.

Her upcoming work also includes ‘Heads of State’, starring John Cena and Idris Elba.