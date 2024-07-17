Ahead of meet, BJP leaders stress on strengthening booth-level organisation in Bengal

Kolkata: Before the beginning of BJP’s state working committee meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the results of the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls in West Bengal, a number of senior leaders stressed on the need for strengthening the party’s booth-level organisational base.

Some of them were also vocal about restructuring of the BJP’s organisational leadership in West Bengal.

The party’s Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in Bankura District, Saumitra Khan told media persons before the meeting that the BJP’s national leadership will surely think of restructuring the organisational leadership in the state.

“Those who have failed, do not have any acceptability. The need is to give responsibilities to new ones. I personally think that there is a need for organisational restructuring,” said Khan before attending the meeting.

Admitting that there is a void in the grassroots- level organisational base of the party, former BJP Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas District, Arjun Singh said that the first necessity is to thoroughly revamp the booth-level organisational structure.

“It will be unfair if everything is imposed on the lower level from the higher level. If I am given that responsibility I am ready to accept that,” Singh said.

While giving his introductory speech at the meeting, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that as the LoP he did not have any organisational responsibility.

“I expressed my opinion about organisational requirements to the central observer Sunil Bansal at New Delhi. I have updated the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on how Bengal can be saved,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

BJP President in West Bengal and Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar in his introductory speech on Wednesday emphasised on a sustained movement to make the party acceptable to the people.