Ahead of oath-taking, Shivakumar meets Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday met outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Kaveri, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony and expressed his gratitude to the veteran Congress leader, according to a statement issued by Siddaramaiah’s office.

Former Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who is set to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister, also met Siddaramaiah and conveyed his thanks, the statement said.

Siddaramaiah congratulated both Shivakumar and Parameshwara and extended his best wishes as they prepare to assume their new responsibilities in the Karnataka government.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister R.V. Deshpande and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Siddaramaiah, were also present during the meeting and congratulated the two leaders on their elevation to the top posts in the state government.

During the interaction, Siddaramaiah warmly embraced Shivakumar and Parameshwara. The leaders also felicitated Shivakumar and presented him with bouquets ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

In a related development, Chief Minister-designate Shivakumar telephoned Dr Sharanaprakash R. Patil and invited him to join the Council of Ministers, according to a statement issued by Patil’s office on Wednesday. The office also released photographs showing supporters celebrating the development at his residence.

Sharanaprakash Patil previously served as Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. He represents the Sedam Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district, the home district of Mallikarjun Kharge.

A senior Lingayat leader, Patil is considered to enjoy cordial relations with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the Kharge family, factors that have strengthened his position within the party and government.

Earlier, Parameshwara met Shivakumar at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru and extended greetings and best wishes on the occasion of his elevation to the top post.

Shivakumar visited the residence of Yediyurappa and sought his blessings ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Yediyurappa personally received him at the doorstep of his residence.

During the visit, Shivakumar offered prayers in the puja room of Yediyurappa’s house. Yediyurappa felicitated him by draping a shawl over his shoulders and garlanding him.

Former minister and BJP MLA Bhyrati Basavaraj was also present on the occasion. The two senior leaders later held a brief conversation.



