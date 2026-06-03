Karnataka: Shivakumar meets Deve Gowda, seek blessings; MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy thank party for Cabinet post

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday met former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence in Bengaluru and sought his blessings ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in the evening, even as senior Congress leaders MB Patil and Ramalinga Reddy thanked the party for inviting them to join the Council of Ministers under the incoming Chief Minister.

Deve Gowda warmly received Shivakumar and congratulated him on being elevated to the post of Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Shivakumar presented a bouquet to the JD(S) patriarch and touched his feet as a mark of respect while seeking his blessings. Deve Gowda shook hands with Shivakumar, felicitated him and wished him success in his new role.

The two leaders also held a brief interaction. The meeting assumes political significance as Shivakumar and the Deve Gowda family have long been political rivals in Karnataka politics.

In recent weeks, Shivakumar and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, son of Deve Gowda, had engaged in a war of words and exchanged personal attacks over various political issues.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders M.B. Patil and Ramalinga Reddy expressed their gratitude to the party leadership after being invited to join the Council of Ministers under the incoming Chief Minister.

M.B. Patil, a close associate of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been invited to take oath as a minister along with Shivakumar. Patil previously served as Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development in the Siddaramaiah-led government. An engineer and educationist by profession, he represents the Babaleshwar Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said Shivakumar had personally called and invited him to be part of the new Cabinet.

“I convey my heartfelt gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala,” he said.

Patil said the Congress high command had taken its decision after extensive deliberations and indicated that further expansion of the Cabinet would take place in due course.

“This is the first phase of Cabinet formation. There will be a second phase of Cabinet expansion as well. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will also have a new president,” he said.

On portfolio allocation, Patil said the decision rests entirely with the Chief Minister.

“I do not know how many ministers will take oath today. Allocation of portfolios is the Chief Minister’s prerogative, and I will accept whatever responsibility is assigned to me,” he added.

Former Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy also confirmed that he had received a call from the party leadership inviting him to join the Cabinet. Reddy, known for his grassroots connect and people-friendly approach, represents the BTM Layout Assembly constituency in Bengaluru.

–IANS

mka/rad