Ahmedabad woman thanks PM Modi for giving ‘classical language’ status to Marathi

New Delhi: Vaishali Bhandari, a resident of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him after the Central government granted ‘classical language’ status to Marathi.

When Vaishali received a letter from Prime Minister Modi, she was overjoyed.

“It felt as if he (PM Modi) himself had called out to me, ‘Vaishali’,” she said.

Hemant Agarkar of Maharashtrian Ahmedabad Samaj told that Vaishali Bhandari had written a letter thanking PM Modi for giving the status of ‘classical language’ to Marathi.

To Vaishali’s surprise, PM Modi responded to her letter and accepted her heartfelt appreciation.

Agarkar said: “Marathi, the 10th most spoken language in the world and the third most spoken language in India, has a very rich history. From the heroic tales of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Powada folk songs to its deep literary tradition, the Marathi language has played an important role in shaping India’s spirit of Swaraj.”

A video of Vaishali Bhandari has been shared on ‘X’ by popular social media account Modi Archive.

In this video, Vaishali looks very happy after reading PM Modi’s letter.

She told that I was very happy to see Marathi as a ‘classical language’.

Marathi language is a sweet and good language, she added.

“I feel proud to speak Marathi. That’s why I wrote a thank you letter to PM Modi. I didn’t know that he would write a letter in response to this. After receiving his letter, I felt as if PM Modi himself had come to meet me.”

The Prime Minister said that language is not just for speaking, but through it we have a deep connection with literature.

Vaishali said that whenever he gets a chance, PM Modi comes to meet her and has not forgotten her.

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi on October 3, 2024, approved to confer the status of Classical Language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

The Classical Languages serve as a custodian of Bharat’s profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community’s historical and cultural milestone.