Mohan Bhagwat in Arunachal as part of RSS’s centenary celebration

Itanagar,: After a week-long visit to Assam, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said that as part of his countrywide tour in connection with the RSS’s 100th anniversary, Bhagwat is visiting the northeastern states.

The RSS chief arrived in the Arunachal Pradesh capital as part of ‘Prabas’ undertaken by him as the RSS is celebrating the centenary year (1925 -2025).

“During his stay in Arunachal, Bhagwat would hold meetings with RSS Karyakartas and other selected people and interact with indigenous faith leaders and attend in some organisational event,” the sources said, adding that immediately after his arrival in Itanagar, the RSS supremo met around 130 indigenous faith leaders representing various tribes of the state.

The RSS head would attend the ‘Prant Karyakarta Shivir’ (state-level functionaries’ camp) beginning from Friday at Abotani Vidya Niketan in Pachin village of Naharlagun, near Itanagar.

Several hundred RSS members and functionaries from different parts of the hilly state would participate in the camp.

Bhagwat would also be expected to meet some dignitaries and senior functionaries of ideologically affiliated organisations.

In Guwahati, Bhagwat attended a series of events and interacted with RSS functionaries. Addressing an intellectual program for the Guwahati-based RSS Karyakartas, he emphasised ‘Panch Parivartan’ as a key to social transformation.

He had said that five essential transformations — social harmony, family values, environment protection, Swadeshi practices, and civic duties — are desirable for the society.

Encouraging everyone to reduce the use of foreign languages in daily life and to converse in their native language, Bhagwat pointed out: “As far as “our civic duties are concerned, we should follow all rules and regulations of the state, at the same time, it is the duty of every citizen to also adhere to traditional social moral norms for the betterment of society which are not mentioned in any civic rule book.”