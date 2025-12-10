AI & Quantum Symposium at Sahyadri College Ignites Innovation for ‘Aspirational Bharat’

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, in collaboration with the SHINE Foundation under the GENESIS Scheme, successfully hosted the AI & Quantum Symposium – BHARAT SHAKTI: Catalysing Innovation for an Aspirational Bharat, on December 10th, 2025. The symposium, organised by the Department of CSE (AI & ML), served as a platform for distinguished experts in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Science, and emerging technologies to impart forward-looking insights into India’s technological trajectory to an audience of eager students.

The event commenced with a welcome address delivered by Dr Pushpalatha K., Head of the Department, setting the stage for the day’s proceedings. Dr S.S. Injaganeri, Principal of Sahyadri College, followed with a presidential address, underscoring the critical role of technological curiosity, innovation, and proactive student participation in shaping India’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The inaugural program featured a symbolic lamp lighting ceremony performed by Sahyadri AI & ML students, alongside esteemed guests including Prof. P. C. Deshmukh, Quantum Scientist at IIT Madras and IIT Tirupati, and Advisor at Bharat WHYTEC; Shri Madhav Bissa, Director of Artificial Intelligence & Data Sciences at nasscom.ai; Prof. Udaya Birje Raghunath, Co-founder of ThinkStreet Technologies; Dr S.S. Injaganeri, Principal; and Dr Pushpalatha K., Head of the Department.

Prof. Udaya Birje Raghunath, Co-founder of ThinkStreet Technologies and Professor of Practice at the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, delivered an inspiring session centred on the development of indigenous technologies to bolster Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). He emphasised the significant potential for students to contribute to the growth of Mangaluru as a burgeoning technology hub. Furthermore, he shared five principles of authentic leadership, motivating students to lead with clarity, purpose, and unwavering integrity.

Shri Madhav Bissa, Director of Artificial Intelligence & Data Sciences at Nasscom.ai, captivated the audience with an interactive session on intelligent systems and agentic AI. He urged students to cultivate future-ready skills and a deep understanding of the transformative impact of AI on India’s technological advancement.

Prof. P. C. Deshmukh, Quantum Scientist at IIT Madras and IIT Tirupati, and Advisor at Bharat WHYTEC, presented a compelling perspective on the future of quantum technology and its potential to revolutionise global computing paradigms. He also highlighted the paramount importance of quantum encryption in establishing secure and resilient digital infrastructures, providing students with valuable insights into emerging research possibilities within this cutting-edge field.

The symposium culminated with the resource persons felicitating the Principal on behalf of Sahyadri College, recognising the institution’s significant contributions to innovation and technology through its unwavering commitment to fostering a robust ecosystem for research and development. The success of the symposium was attributed to the coordinated efforts of Dr Sadhana Rai, Prof. Shruthi Vishwajeeth, and Prof. Sowmya Kulal.