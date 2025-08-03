Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight due to technical snag in plane

New Delhi: Air India cancelled its flight from Singapore to Chennai on Sunday as the Airbus A321 plane operating on the route developed a technical snag.

Air India said in a statement that the flight AI349 scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure, which required additional time for rectification.

“Arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest. Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers based on their preference,” the statement said.

The airline further said that Air India ground staff in Singapore are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption.

The incident follows a series of disruptions in Air India flights in recent days.

On Friday, an Air India flight from London to Delhi was delayed by more than 11 hours, stranding passengers at the airport. The flight was originally scheduled to depart at around 8.35 p.m. on August 1 but was rescheduled for the next day.

A London-bound Air India flight from Delhi was also forced to return to the bay on Thursday after the cockpit crew detected a suspected technical fault before take-off.

The flight, callsign AI-2017, was preparing to depart when the pilots halted the departure and brought the aircraft back for checks.

“Flight AI-2017 operating from Delhi to London on July 31 returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that all necessary safety procedures were followed and that an alternative aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to London as soon as possible.

The incidents come just days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) flagged 51 safety lapses at Air India during its annual audit.

These included outdated training manuals, incomplete pilot training, unqualified simulators, and irregularities in low-visibility operation approvals.

Of these lapses, seven were classified as critical Level I breaches, which the airline was instructed to address by July 30. The remaining 44 non-compliances must be rectified by August 23.

The DGCA’s action followed recent enforcement measures, including the grounding of an Air India aircraft found to have an overdue inspection of its emergency slide — a crucial safety feature.