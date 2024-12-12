Air India Express Announces New Flights to Delhi, Pune & Singapore

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport will offer passengers from the region improved connectivity to Southeast Asia, with the introduction of a direct flight to Singapore by Air India Express. From January 21, 2025, onwards, Singapore will become the first international destination that any airline will operate from Mangaluru, apart from the Middle East and Saudi Arabia.

Air India Express has also introduced additional direct flights to Delhi and Pune. The airline will reconnect Pune and Mangaluru (January 2, 2025) and offer additional flights to Delhi (February 1, 2025). With Air India Express’ new route offering, Delhi will have connectivity during morning and evening, a move which will immensely help business travellers.

“We are excited that Air India Express has announced new direct flights to three destinations from Mangaluru. The routes will enhance connectivity and support economic and cultural exchange between people in these regions. We look forward to welcoming passengers and offering them a seamless travel experience,” said a spokesperson for Mangaluru International Airport Limited.