Air India Express inaugurates Surat-Dubai direct flight



New Delhi: Soon after the inauguration of the new international terminal of Surat Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Air India Express became the first airline to directly connect Surat and Dubai.

The airline’s inaugural flight from Surat to Dubai, IX 173, took off on Sunday at 11:40 a.m, carrying 171 passengers.

“Surat holds great importance for Air India Express as we expand our network on the back of a new fleet. I am delighted that we are part of the moment when Surat International Airport is growing and unveiling its new terminal. Air India Express is committed to fueling the growth story of Surat, as we connect the City of Diamonds to the City of Gold with this historic flight,” said Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express.

Currently, Air India Express stands as the exclusive airline facilitating international flights from Surat, with a frequency of five weekly flights to Sharjah.

The airline has announced the schedule for the four weekly operations on the Surat-Dubai route.