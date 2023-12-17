Commissioner of Sports and Youth Empowerment Shashi Kumar IPS Flags Off Soldierathon 2023

Mangaluru: The former Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner of Sports and Youth Empowerment N Shashi Kumar IPS flagged off the Soldierathon organized by the Fitistan (Ek Fit Bharat) at the Kadri War Memorial here, on December 17.

Before the flagging-off ceremony, ACP Mahesh Kumar laid the wreath on the war memorial followed by other dignitaries.

All the cyclists gathered at the starting point and race ambassador Joseph Pereira led the Cyclists with the Indian flag.

Before the flag off, addressing the gathering Shashikumar IPS said, “Soldierathon “Ek Fit Bharat”, is a meaningful event. To take part in the Soldierathon many fitness enthusiasts have gathered here. Soldierathon is a combination of running, walking and cycling and I am closely associated with most of the cyclists of Mangaluru. Fitistan should not be limited to a day, this activity should continue as Mangaluru is known for leading the country with respect to fitness. I met many of the participants when I was serving in Mangaluru for two and a half years. I wish everyone a healthy and fit life”.

Shashikumar IPS and Shashikanth Shetty Bala former President of Ex Soldiers Association Mangaluru flagged off the Cycling event.

Later the 5 KM run and 3KM walk were flagged off. More than 300 people participated in the event. Medals and certificates were distributed to all the finishers.

Captain of Soldierathon Mangaluru Ritesh Shetty briefed about the event on the occasion and thanked everyone for their wholehearted support to make this event a grand success.