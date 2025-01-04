Air India Express starts direct flight on Mangaluru-Pune route

Air India Express will operate two direct flights every Saturday

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport will offer the people of Mangaluru and adjoining regions direct access to Pune, the IT capital of Maharashtra, starting 4 January 2025. Air India Express commenced operations of two flights every Saturday between Mangaluru and Pune on this day.

The inaugural flight, IX 2256, departed from Mangaluru International Airport (IXE) at 8am and arrived at Pune Airport (PNQ) at 9.25am. The return flight, IX 2257, took off from Pune at 9.55am and landed in Mangaluru at 11.45am. Captain Asatkar Dipak Daulat was the Commander of the inaugural flight from Pune, along with his co-pilot and four-member crew.

In addition to the morning service, Air India Express has introduced an evening flight to cater to the growing demand for travel between these two vibrant cities. Flight IX 2236 departs from Mangaluru at 6.30pm and arrives in Pune at 8pm, while the return flight, IX 2237, leaves Pune at 8:35pm and reaches Mangaluru at 10.05pm.

The two new flights will augment Mangaluru International Airport’s emphasis on providing seamless connectivity to passengers. With the introduction of this route, IXE Airport now enables people of the region to travel directly to Pune. Travellers can look forward to more options, reduced travel time, and the promise of a hassle-free journey.