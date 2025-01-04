Yenepoya Holds Lamp Lighting and Oath-Taking Ceremony for Nursing Students

Mangalore: In a celebration emblematic of new beginnings and unwavering commitment to care, the Yenepoya Nursing College and the Yenepoya Institute of Nursing Sciences held a grand lamp-lighting and oath-taking ceremony for the 23rd batch of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Nursing students and the 21st batch of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) students. The event, hosted at the Yendurance Zone within Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangaluru, marks a significant milestone in the student’s academic and professional journey, symbolizing their formal entry into the venerated nursing profession.

The proceedings commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, a significant ritual that is steeped in symbolism. The lighting of lamps not only heralds the beginning of the student’s educational endeavors but also embodies the values of enlightenment, compassion, and dedication that nurses offer to patients and communities alike. The flickering flames served as a symbolic beacon of hope and healing, illuminating the space and the hearts of those present, underscoring the essential role that nurses play in providing comfort and care to individuals in need.

The distinguished event was graced by Dr. Fatima D’Silva, Principal of Nitte Usha Institute of Nursing Sciences, who served as the chief guest. In her keynote address, Dr. D’Silva congratulated the students on embarking on a journey that she described as both challenging and rewarding. She acknowledged the trials that many may encounter throughout their careers but highlighted the profound satisfaction and fulfillment that a career in nursing can bring. “As you stand on the precipice of your professional journey,” she implored the students, “light a lamp of hope and comfort for your patients, always striving to provide the best care.”

Joining Dr. D’Silva were esteemed guests including Dr. Habib Rahaman A A, Medical Superintendent, and Mrs. K. M. Sathya Devi, Nursing Superintendent of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital. Both dignitaries addressed the audience, emphasizing the critical importance of delivering high-quality healthcare services and adhering to rigorous professional standards. Their remarks served to galvanize the students, reinforcing the significant impact that they can make in the lives of individuals within their communities as healthcare providers.

The ceremony was efficiently coordinated by Dr. Priya Reshma Aranha, Vice Principal of Yenepoya Nursing College, who undertook the solemn responsibility of administering the professional nursing oath to future practitioners. Dr. Leena K C, Principal of Yenepoya Nursing College, presided over the ceremony, delivering an inspiring presidential address. She encouraged the students to embody the core values fundamental to the nursing profession, advocating for the pursuit of knowledge and competence. “Learn from everyone you encounter,” she advised, “and strive to become competent and compassionate nurses who will positively impact the lives of those you serve.”

Pavithra, Coordinator for the GNM Class, warmly welcomed the gathering, while Melvin Jacob, Coordinator for the B.Sc Nursing Class, eloquently expressed appreciation in the vote of thanks, acknowledging the dignitaries and the faculty members present. The event was skillfully compered by Jyothi and Shridevi, ensuring a seamless transition throughout the program.

The emotional climax of the ceremony transpired when the dignitaries and faculty members of Yenepoya Nursing College collectively lit the lamps for 183 novice nursing students. This momentous act of initiation not only illuminated the venue but also ignited the aspirations and hopes of emerging nursing professionals as they embark on their noble journeys.

This lamp-lighting and oath-taking ceremony stands as a pivotal moment for not only the students but also for the entire Yenepoya Nursing College community. It reaffirmed the invaluable role that nursing plays in the healthcare landscape, echoing the sentiments of dedication, empathy, and professionalism that will guide these students as they step into their essential roles as healthcare providers. Carrying forward the promises of care and healing, they are set to illuminate the paths of countless individuals in the years to come.