Spread the love



















Air India office sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi (ANI): Air India headquarters has been sealed for two days after an employee was tested positive for COVID-19.

“One of the employees attending office at Airlines House has tested positive for COVID-19. As Air India accords top priority to the safety and wellbeing of its employees, the building will be closed for sanitisation adhering to protocol. All support is being extended to the employee concerned,” AI spokesperson said.

The airline staff who tested positive works in the commercial department.

The national carrier has been crisscrossing the globe to bring stranded Indians back home under the Government of India’s massive Vande Bharat Mission.

“All officers and employees have been asked to work from home. New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has been informed about the sanitation work of the building. Only after the approval by NDMC can Air India start work from the office in Delhi,” an AI official said.

“Air India and AI Express operated 31 inbound flights, for 6,037 passengers, and 34 outbound flights in which 1,329 passengers travelled,” an AI statement read regarding the operations in the last five days, from May 7 to 11.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...