COVID cases spike again in Karnataka, total 904



Bengaluru: After a lull in emergence of new cases on Monday, coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka spiked again to breach the 900-mark to settle at 904, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 42 more such cases were reported in the sourthern state in the past 19 hours. Thirty-four of the new patients are men and eight women.

Of the new cases, Bagalkote contributed 15, followed by Dharwad 9, Hassan 5, Bengaluru Urban 3, Yadagiri, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada 2 each, and Mandya, Ballari, Kalaburagi and Chakkaballapura 1 each. Ten of the new cases were contacts of earlier cases.

Only six new patients were above the age of 50. Twelve others are aged below 20.

“Till date, 904 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 426 discharges,” said the health official.

Cases spiked in Bagalkote and Dharwad as all cases reported from these two places have a travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, a Covid hotspot.

A 55-year-old man from Bagalkote is suffering from Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Yadagiri, a northeastern district in the state with no cases until Monday, reported two cases, getting into the green zone for the first time. Both cases had a travel history to Ahmedabad.

Likewise, Hassan, another place with no positive cases until Monday, reported five cases to get the green zone status. All five cases from Hassan have a travel history to Mumbai in Maharashtra, India’s biggest Covid hotspot. There were two girls below 7 from Hassan who tested corona positive.

