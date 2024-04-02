Airports Authority of India, Mangaluru International Airport Celebrates 29th Annual Day

Mangaluru: Airports Authority of India, Mangaluru International Airport celebrated its 29th Annual Day on 01.04.2024. On this day 29years ago in the year 1995,Airports Authority of India(AAI) was constituted by an Act of Parliament and came into being on 1st April 1995 by merging erstwhile National Airports Authority of India (NAAI) and International Airports Authority of India (IAAI) and since then we are committed to provide services in land, sea and skies.

The programme commenced with welcoming of the guests followed by lighting of the lamp by our Officer in charge, Shri Naveed Nazim , AAI, Mangaluru International Airport accompanied by our HOD’s, i.e ATC, CNS, HR, Finance.

On this occasion, Chairman’s message was read out to the gathering in Hindi by our Officer in charge/ATC In-charge, in English by Shri. Ramesh Kumar, JGM(CNS), After the message JGM(CNS), spoke a few words about the Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) which are the main functions that form the infrastructure for Air Traffic Management and ensure that air traffic is SAFE and EFFICIENT, that is connecting the nation fostering Aviation industry where key role is played by Air Traffic Controllers and the CNS in catering to the Safety and Security of the Aircraft from the ground level –Take-Off-Air-Landing.

The programme was followed by cutting of the cake along with few guests who were present on this occasion. AAI theme song was played on this special occasion, where all gave standing ovation as a mark of honour and respect to our Organization. Officer-in-Charge, Shri Naveed Nazim, spoke a few words appreciating “Suraksha Sahit Seva” by connecting the Nation, Catalyzing the growth and by providing Safe Air Navigation Services since 1995 considering Safety first. He also spoke a few words in Kannada to the gathering translating the Chairman’s key message.

Mesmerizing flute performance by Miss Bhavya D/o Mr. Anup from CNS, followed by Shayari by Mr. Manish Kumar from ATC and to conclude this special occasion a song was sung by Ms. Neena, from CNS.

AAI Officials from various departments were present on this occasion. Head Operations from MIAL, Immigration Officer, MET officers were also present on this Special Occasion. The programme was celebrated in the NATS building.

The progamme was presented by Ms. Shikha Gangwar, and Ms. Suman both from ATC and welcome was done by Ms. Hazel Concessao from HR, AAI, Mangaluru International Airport.