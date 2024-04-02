Staff on Election Duty Attempts Suicide

Mangaluru: A staff on election duty attempted suicide at the DC office premises, here on April 2.

Sridhar Hegde was the PDO since 2019, at Kadiru Udyavar Panchayat, Beltangady.

In February, another officer took charge as the PDO of Kadiru Panchayat, and Sridhar had been waiting for placement since then.

Sridhar was upset and attempted to commit suicide, he was rushed to the Government Wenlock Hospital for further treatment.

CEO of Zilla Panchayat Dr Anand, and ADC Dr Santosh Kumar visited the hospital.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Thimmaiah collected all the necessary information regarding the incident.