AJ Hospital Performs Coastal Karnataka’s First Open Surgery for Ruptured Aneurysm Following Stent Complication

Mangalore: In a groundbreaking achievement, doctors at AJ Hospital and Research Centre, Mangaluru, successfully performed Coastal Karnataka’s first open surgery to repair a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm—a serious and life-threatening condition—following complications from a previous stent procedure known as Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR).

The patient, a 57-year-old man undergoing regular dialysis for kidney failure and also suffering from high blood pressure, was preparing for a kidney transplant. During routine preoperative tests, a CT angiography revealed a large bulge (aneurysm) in the abdominal aorta—the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the lower body. This necessitated urgent stent placement through a minimally invasive procedure (EVAR).

However, two months later, the aneurysm began to leak and eventually ruptured, leading to a critical emergency. The expert team at AJ Hospital responded swiftly, performing a high-risk open surgery to remove the leaking stent and repair the damaged artery.

This complex, life-saving operation was led by Dr. Sambhram Shetty, Consultant in Cardiothoracic, Vascular, and Endovascular Surgery, with support from a highly experienced multidisciplinary team comprising Dr. Jayashankar Marla (Cardiothoracic Surgeon), Dr. Shiv Shankar Bhatt (General and Laparoscopic Surgeon), Dr. Guru Raj Tantri and Dr. Rakesh (Cardiac Anaesthetists), and Dr. Sudesh Rao (MICU Intensivist), along with their teams.

The patient was closely monitored and successfully managed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the surgery. Thanks to advanced critical care and the hospital’s modern medical infrastructure, he made a good recovery and was discharged in stable condition. Open surgical repair of an aortic aneurysm—while considered the most definitive form of treatment—remains a highly complex and difficult procedure. It demands exceptional surgical expertise and a fully equipped hospital setup.

Announcing the achievement, Dr. Prashanth Marla, Medical Director of AJ Hospital & Research Centre, said, “At AJ Hospital, we are dedicated to providing advanced medical care and pioneering challenging surgeries. This successful case showcases our team’s expertise, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to saving lives. With such facilities now available in Mangaluru, the people of Coastal Karnataka have access to world-class treatment. We will continue to strive for excellence across all medical specialties.”

AJ Hospital continues to lead the way in advanced healthcare in the region, offering some of the most sophisticated and life-saving treatments with the highest standards of care and excellence.