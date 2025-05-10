Kasturba Medical College Mangalore organizes advanced hands-on skill training program

Mangalore: The Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology at Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, organized an advanced hands-on skill training program on “Flexible Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)” on May 5, 2025, at the MEU Hall, KMC Lighthouse Hill Road, Mangalore. Conducted under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education’s (MAHE) Industry-Academia Collaboration initiative, the program aimed to equip Speech-Language Pathologists with critical skills in performing and interpreting FEES, an essential diagnostic tool in evaluating swallowing function.

Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of KMC Mangalore, inaugurated the training and commended the department’s consistent efforts to enhance clinical capabilities through skill-based workshops. He emphasized the importance of advanced diagnostic training for improved management of swallowing difficulties, particularly in neurogenic and geriatric cases. He highlighted the interdisciplinary applications of the FEES procedure across healthcare domains.

The training was facilitated by renowned experts Mr. Prasanna Hegde from HCG Bangalore, Dr. Preetie Shetty Akkunje from KMC Mangalore, and Mr. Sumanth A V from SDUAHER, Kolar. The workshop featured real-time demonstrations and individualized hands-on sessions, focusing on evidence-based techniques aligned with clinical best practices.

Supported by industry partners Olympus and Ambu, the program was a fine example of successful industry-academia synergy, offering participants exposure to state-of-the-art equipment and methodologies.

Approximately 55 clinicians and trainees participated in the program, gaining practical experience and personalized mentoring throughout the day-long event.

Dr. Kaushlendra Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department, served as the Organizing Chairperson, while Dr. Preetie Shetty Akkunje, Assistant Professor, functioned as the Organizing Secretary. The program was widely appreciated and marked another milestone in the department’s commitment to clinical excellence and continuing professional development.