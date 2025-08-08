AJ HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE INTRODUCES REZUM A NEW MINIMALLY INVASIVE THERAPY — A FIRST IN DAKSHINA KANNADA, UDUPI, NORTHERN MALABAR & KONKAN

Mangaluru: AJ Hospital & Research Centre is proud to announce the successful introduction of REZUM, an advanced, minimally invasive surgical treatment (MIST) for Benign Prostatic enlargement marking a first in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

REZUM therapy is a state-of-the-art, non-surgical technique that utilizes the natural energy stored in water vapour (steam) to ablate excess prostate tissue, offering long-lasting relief from urinary symptoms with minimal downtime. It is typically performed as a day-care procedure and helps preserve sexual and urinary function—making it an ideal option for men seeking effective treatment without the side effects of long-term medications or the risks of conventional surgery.

Advantages to patients are:

– short procedure time

– ⁠painless

– ⁠no blood loss

– ⁠short hospital stay

– ⁠negligible side effects

The procedure has already been successfully performed at AJ Hospital, and patients have reported excellent outcomes with significant symptom relief and fast recovery.

Dr. Prashanth Marla, Medical Director and Head of the Department of Urology, Andrology, Renal Transplant & Robotic Surgery, stated: “With REZUM, we bring global technology to local care. This therapy offers a safe, effective, and minimally invasive solution for BPH that is transforming how we manage prostate enlargement. We are pleased to lead the way in this region with successful cases already demonstrating excellent results.”

This milestone underscores AJ Hospital & Research Centre’s ongoing commitment to medical excellence and innovation, ensuring that patients in coastal Karnataka have access to the most advanced urological treatments available today.

For appointments or further information, please contact:

📞 0824- 6613166

🌐 https://www.ajhospital.in/