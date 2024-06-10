Akhter awarded FDSRCPS Degree for exemplary contribution to Orthodontics and Dentistry

Mangalore: Dr Akhter Husain from Yenepoya University, Mangalore, has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Diplomate of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (FDSRCPS), Glasgow, UK, for his outstanding dedication and remarkable achievements in the field of Dentistry. This esteemed recognition comes as a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and significant contributions to the dental profession.

The FDSRCPS, awarded by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, is a mark of distinction reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, expertise, and commitment to advancing the standards of healthcare and dental practice. It serves as a recognition of Akhter’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and patient care.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has consistently exemplified the core values of the dental profession, including integrity, compassion, and innovation. He has not only excelled in his clinical practice but has also played a pivotal role in research, education, and community service in Yenepoya, thereby making a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals.

Receiving the FDSRCPS degree is a significant milestone in Akhter’s journey, underscoring his dedication to continuous learning and professional development. He remains deeply committed to advancing the frontiers of Dental Sciences, shaping the future of Dental healthcare, and improving patient outcomes.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) congratulates him for this recognition.