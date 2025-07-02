ALL THAT WHEEZES IS NOT ASTHMA: KMC Hospital Treats Unusual Case of Foreign Body Aspiration in Adult Male

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Mangalore has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing Flexible Bronchoscopy to treat an unusual case of foreign body aspiration in a healthy adult male, initially mistaken for chronic asthma. The patient, a 50-year-old man, Ramesh (name changed), had been experiencing persistent wheezing for over six months. Despite multiple consultations and bronchodilator therapy, his symptoms showed no improvement. The breakthrough was made possible by the collaborative effort of Dr. Vishak Acharya, Consultant & Senior Pulmonologist; Dr. Sunil B.V., Senior Consultant – Anaesthesiology, alongside a well-coordinated bronchoscopy and anaesthesia team of KMC, Hospital Mangalore – Dr. Udaya, Consultant Pulmonologist; and anaesthesiologist Dr. Frieda, including bronchoscopy assistants Mrs. Magdelina Pais, Mr. Mallesh P, and Mrs. Sumitra, Mrs Reema D Souza, Co-ordinator Mrs Saira D’Souza.

Ramesh had no known history of asthma or allergic conditions, which made his persistent wheezing an unusual presentation. Upon detailed inquiry at the KMC outpatient department, the patient recalled an incident several months ago when he had choked on a peanut. At the time, he assumed the episode had been resolved after drinking water. However, his respiratory symptoms began shortly thereafter and persisted. Clinical evaluation revealed bilateral polyphonic wheeze—an atypical finding for a localized foreign body. A chest X-ray showed subtle haziness and a raised right diaphragm, raising suspicion of an underlying airway obstruction. Given the unusual clinical presentation and history, a Flexible Bronchoscopy was performed to further investigate.

Dr. Vishak Acharya, Consultant & Senior Pulmonologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said: “What made this case unusual was the presentation—bilateral wheezing in a healthy adult with no asthma history. It’s a reminder that clinicians must go beyond the obvious and consider rare possibilities like foreign body aspiration, even in adults. A simple, missed event like choking on a peanut changed the patient’s life for months—until we identified the real cause.”

During the procedure, the medical team discovered an impacted foreign body—a peanut—lodged in the right middle lobe bronchus. Using forceps, the object was carefully retrieved en bloc up to the level of the vocal cords. Under conscious sedation, the patient was then encouraged to cough, which successfully expelled the peanut from the airway.

Dr. Sunil B.V., Senior Consultant – Anaesthesiology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said: “Every airway intervention requires a tailored approach. In this case, conscious sedation proved invaluable—not only did it minimize risk, but it also allowed real-time coordination with the patient for a safer retrieval. It highlights how thoughtful anaesthesia planning can significantly influence procedural success in complex airway cases.”

Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, said, “This case reflects the strength of our multidisciplinary approach and the high level of clinical vigilance practiced at KMC Hospital. Our commitment is not just to advanced technology, but to ensuring every patient receives thorough, personalised care. Timely diagnosis and seamless teamwork turned what could have been a prolonged medical mystery into a successful recovery story.”

Dr. Udaya, Consultant Pulmonologist, highlighted the advantages of conscious sedation in such procedures: minimized airway movement during retrieval, better control over patient responses, and avoidance of nasal trauma. The smooth coordination between pulmonology, anaesthesia, and nursing teams ensured patient safety throughout.

Ramesh was discharged in a stable condition, completely symptom-free. He now breathes easily, carrying home not just a peanut that had gone undetected for months, but also an unforgettable life lesson in the value of accurate diagnosis.

