Akshara Singh looks alluring in blue as she shakes a leg to Alisha Chinai’s song ‘Dil’



Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh shared a scintillating video on Tuesday, showcasing her dance moves to pop singer Alisha Chinai’s track ‘Dil’.

Akshara, who is known for her participation in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, took to Instagram and posted a reel video.

The actress was seen wearing a halter neck blue velvet gown with a thigh-high slit. Her makeup was neutral, and her hair was tied in a high ponytail.

The ‘Porus’ fame actress danced sensually to the song ‘Dil’, which is from Alisha’s 1995 Indi-pop album ‘Made in India’.

The album includes other popular songs such as ‘Made in India’, ‘Lover Girl’, ‘Tu Kahaan’, and ‘Ek Baar Do Baar’, among others.

Akshara captioned the video as: “Waise mohabbat hai kya??? Koi to batao yaar (By the way, what is love??? Someone please tell me).”

The video has garnered 201K views.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the music video titled ‘Defender’, alongside Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh.

The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.