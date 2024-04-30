A J Hospital Holds Elderly Awareness Meet

Mangaluru: AJ Hospital and Research Centre organised an “Elderly Awareness Meeting”, at the Hospital premises recently.

The program commenced with ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a prayer led by T G Shetty, a member of MASCA.

Dr Amitha P Marla, the Director of Medical Administration, highlighted the importance of the VRIDDHI Elderly Community within AJ Hospital.

Shankar Ranganathan provided insights into “Vayah Vikas” (Ageing Development) and discussed future strategies for senior citizen welfare.

Dr Nandeesh, a renowned Naturopathy expert from Sharada Yoga and Nature Care, elaborated on holistic approaches to elder support. Dr Prashanth Marla, who serves as the Medical Director and Consultant Urologist and Transplant Surgeon, discussed organ donation, addressing concerns and emphasizing its significance.

Dr Res Pais emphasized the importance of eye care and encouraged the gathering to consider donating to this cause.