Alani Melody Nite at Kalaangann on January 5

Mangaluru: The 277th program of Mandd Sobhann’s Monthly Theatre series is scheduled to take place at Kalaangann on January 05 at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature nine-year-old Alani Leora D’Souza from Taccode, who will be presenting the program, thereby becoming the youngest artiste to lead a Monthly Theatre.

Alani, a class 4 student at Carmel School Moodbidri, excels not only in her studies but has also received significant recognition on social media for her exceptional singing talent.She is undergoing training in multiple disciplines of Music, including Classical, Piano, Violin, Guitar and Keyboard. She has showcased her Talent on programs such as 286th Wilfy Nite, Nihal Tauro Music Concert and more. Recognizing her exceptional abilities, Mandd Sobhann has provided her with this esteemed opportunity.

At the program, Alani will perform songs by renowned Konkani Lyricists and Composers such as Cha Fra Dcosta, Wilfy Rebimbus, Claude D’Souza, Chris Perry, Eric Ozario, Melwin Peris, and Lloyd Rego.

The event will be graced by Dr. Mohan Alva, President of Alva’s Institutions, as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests include Ronald Mendonca from Mumbai, Chairman of Kalaangann, and Vijay D’Souza from Dubai. Mandd SobhannGurkar Eric Ozario and President Louis Pinto will also be in attendance.

The program will be directed by young musician Mavish and will feature instrumental support from Sachin Sequeira (drums), Jason D’Souza (lead guitar), Ashwin Correa (bass guitar), Shaun Braslin (violin), and Ashwil Colaco (keyboard).

Alani, trained by the renowned classical music teacher ShilpaCutinha, Alani will be accompanied by Blue Angels Choir and Arvin Dcunha with the backing Vocals. RoshanKulshekar, along with budding MCs Sanjana Riva Mathias, Angel Meghan Cutinha, Anika Dsouza, and Shaun Dcosta, will serve as the event’s emcees.

This Musical Nite is organized in memory of the late Noreen Mendonca, who was the first to recognize and reward Alanifor her singing. Intended to provide a stage for Konkani Performing Arts, the Monthly Theatre Series that began on January 6th 2002, has been a platform for several Artistes of Konkani for the last 23 years, promoting Music, Singing, Drama, Dance, Yakshagana, Comedy and several Folk Forms.

Present at the Press Meet: Alani Leora Dsouza – Artiste, Louis J Pinto ​​– President, Mandd Sobhann, Shilpa Cutinha – Trainer, Mavish ​​– Music Director , Ajay D’Souza​– Event Organizer and Alani’s Father