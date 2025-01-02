56th Wilson Olivera Nite held at St. Lawrence Church & Shrine, Bondel, on New Year’s Day 2025

Mangaluru: On January 1, 2025, at 6 p.m., the 56th Wilson Olivera Nite was held at the Bondel Church Grounds within the St. Lawrence Church compound. This grand charity show was organized in support of the St. Lawrence Church and Shrine Bondel’s innovative project, marking a memorable start to the New Year.”

Mr. Wilson Olivera, renowned for his soul-stirring lyrics and captivating voice, once again captivated Konkani music enthusiasts at the 56th Wilson Olivera Nite. His performance left the audience spellbound, reaffirming his status as a beloved figure in the Konkani music scene.. The event featured 18 mesmerizing melodies from Olivera’s iconic and latest compositions. Along with side-splitting comedy, engaging skits, and dynamic dance performances, the show delivered a perfect blend of entertainment, making it an unforgettable celebration to usher in the New Year.

The evening was expertly hosted by the esteemed compere, Mr. Ronald Oliveira, whose charm and wit kept the audience engaged throughout the event, adding to the overall excitement and enjoyment of the night. The music was directed by the renowned maestro, Mr. Roshan D’Souza Angelore whose exceptional talent elevated the performances, ensuring a memorable musical experience for all in attendance.. A stellar lineup of vocal talents graced the stage, including Ashwini D’Costa, Pradeep Pinto, Prashant Pinto, Joseph Mathias, Stuart Olivera, Velita Lobo, Zeena Pereira, Shilpa Coutinho, and Jason Lobo, whose harmonious voices captivated the audience. They were supported by the exceptionally talented Off-Pitch Mangalore ensemble, featuring:

Drums: Ivan Pereira

Tabla & Percussions: Veekshith Kondancha

Bass Guitar: Derrick D’Souza

Keyboard: Vijay Rasquinha

Flute & Saxophone: Reuben Machado

Violin: Rheanon Pais

Accordion: Suraj Noronha

The rich vocals were further enhanced by the contributions of the background singers, including Ashel D’Souza, Cliyon Antony D’Silva, Dealle D’Souza, Hayden Sequeira, Prithuma Monteiro, Rolwyn Moras, Sonal Agnes Monteiro, and the Choral Group. Together, this ensemble delivered a flawless musical experience that left the audience mesmerized.”

The well-known Kuwait Express group—featuring Stephen Machado, Lancy Rodrigues, Lucy Aranha, Anil Menezes, and Renny Menezes—had the audience roaring with laughter, leaving them clutching their sides from their hilarious comedic acts. Adding to the excitement, the Urban Groove dance troupe, choreographed by the renowned Avil D’Cruz, delivered thrilling performances that mesmerized the crowd with electrifying moves, seamlessly blending grace and energy to create an unforgettable night.”

During the event, Rev. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, the Parish priest, felicitated Most Rev. Dr. Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Bellary, Mr. Joseph Mathias and Mr. James Mendonca were honored with flowers and shawls for their exceptional service and dedication. The event was graced by the presence of , Mr. John D’Silva, the PPC Vice-President, Mr. Santosh Misquith, the PPC Secretary, and Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, who all participated in the felicitation.

In his address, Bishop Henry D’Souza extended his congratulations to Wilson Olivera for the success of his 56th Nite, acknowledging his immense contribution to Konkani music. The Bishop urged all Christian faithful to excel in their endeavors, pursue government jobs, and make a positive impact in the world.

Bishop Henry D’Souza also praised Rev. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza for his tireless efforts in renovating the church, emphasizing the sense of unity and community he has fostered by bringing all parishioners together through beautiful programs. The Bishop concluded his speech with heartfelt wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year to all present.

The event was graced by a distinguished group of guests, including Rev. Fr Praveen Leo Lasrado, Secretary of CBE, Rev. Dr Roshan D’Souza, Chancellor of the Udupi Diocese, Mr. Stany Alvares-President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, Mr. Roshan D’Silva Mr. Alwyn Pinto, Mr Kishore Gonsalves ,Rev. Fr Peter Gonsalves, Principal of St. Lawrence English Medium School,Rev.Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest, Rev. Fr William D’Souza -Asst Parish priest Priests, nuns, sponsors, and well-wishers also attended, adding to the importance and prestige of the 56th Wilson Olivera Night.

A large number of people gathered for the 56th Wilson Olivera Night, making the event even more special and memorable. The vibrant crowd added to the excitement, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration throughout the night.