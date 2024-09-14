‘Aligns with sentiments of 140cr Indians’, Yogi Adityanath hails Centre for renaming Port Blair to Sri Vijaya Puram

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed the decision of the Central government to rename the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands — Port Blair — to ‘Sri Vijaya Puram’, terming it historic, while emphasising that “it resonates with the sentiments of 140 crore Indians”.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh CM wrote: “Renaming Port Blair as ‘Shri Vijaya Puram’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aligns with the sentiments of 140 crore Indians. This historic step, advancing the Prime Minister’s vision of freeing the country from all remnants of colonial rule, is a unified tribute from the entire nation to the martyrs and freedom fighters of India’s independence movement.”

“The name ‘Shri Vijaya Puram’, symbolising the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ pivotal role in the freedom struggle, reconnects us with the sacred memories of India’s glorious past and the sacrifices of legendary figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and ‘Swatantryaveer’ Veer Savarkar. Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this decision during Amrit Kaal, and congratulations to the people of India,” CM Adityanath added.

Meanwhile, a development that is expected to bring cheers for the youth, Adityanath has ordered the immediate start of hiring for all vacant positions, including Accountant, Revenue Inspector, Naib Tehsildar, and clerical roles, a statement noted.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also emphasised that promotions for positions like Tehsildar and Revenue Inspector, which are pending, should be completed quickly.

During a high-level meeting on Friday to review the functioning of the Revenue Department and its available workforce, the Chief Minister said: “In view of the changing nature and increasing workload in both the Revenue Department and Board of Revenue, skilled youth should be deployed.”

He highlighted the importance of deploying skilled youth in the IT departments at the Tehsil, District, Division, and Revenue Board levels, to ensure the adoption of the latest technologies.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Revenue Department plays a vital role in serving the public, handling important tasks like issuing income, caste, and residence certificates, as well as managing land measurements, enrollments, and surveys.

Adityanath said that personnel in the Revenue Department frequently need to make field visits to serve the people. To support this, he suggested that accountants and revenue inspectors should receive a vehicle allowance. Additionally, he instructed to provide Naib Tehsildars with four-wheelers to enhance their efficiency.

The Chief Minister directed that the work related to the general public should be disposed of on the basis of merit in a timely manner and no unnecessary case should be pending anywhere.

Laying emphasis on the training of revenue personnel, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to further improve the basic infrastructure at Raja Todarmal Survekshan Bhulekh Training Institute, Hardoi, the statement noted.