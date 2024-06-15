All 6 Union ministers from MP to visit Bhopal on Sunday

Bhopal: All six Union ministers from Madhya Pradesh will be visiting the BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Sunday.

State BJP unit would welcome the Union ministers at a function and congratulate them for becoming part of PM Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.

The general secretary of Madhya Pradesh BJP, Bhagwan Das Sabnani, who is also MLA from Bhopal, told IANS that the state unit of the party has decided to congratulate all six Union ministers at party headquarters on Sunday.

Sabnani also informed that Khajuraho MP and state unit chief, VD Sharma has requested all six Union ministers and they have agreed to join the welcome ceremony.

Notably, five Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP have been inducted as Union ministers in PM Modi’s new cabinet.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who won from Vidisha, has been made the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He will also be heading the Ministry of Rural Development.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who won his fifth Lok Sabha poll from Guna, has been given the Ministry of Communications as well as the Ministry of Development of North-East Region.

Eight-time BJP MP, Virendra Kumar Khatik, who won from Tikamgarh, has been given the charge of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Two newly elected Lok Sabha MPs — Durga Das Uikey (Betul), Savitri Thakur (Dhar) — and Rajya Sabha member L. Murugan, have been inducted as the Minister of State (MoS).

BJP won all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.