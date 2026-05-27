All confusion will be cleared after breakfast meet: Jarkiholi on K’taka leadership change speculation

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has stated that all speculation over leadership change will be cleared after the breakfast meeting convened by the Chief Minister on Thursday morning. He further said that everyone must accept the roles and responsibilities assigned by the Congress high command.

The statements have assumed significance amid the fast-paced political developments surrounding the possible leadership change in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, Jarkiholi said, “We do not know what Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going to say, and we also do not know what directions have been given by the high command. We will wait until tomorrow.”

“I have not spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the meeting with the high command leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. We stayed back at Karnataka Bhavan, whereas Siddaramaiah went directly to the airport and reached Bengaluru. We will meet him either today or tomorrow morning,” he stated.

When asked about the breakfast meeting and the developments surrounding the leadership change issue, Jarkiholi said that nothing could be said until an official announcement is made. “Once an official statement is issued in this regard, we will share our opinions,” he stated.

Responding to questions about his name being considered for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, Jarkiholi said it was only a discussion and that no one had officially approached him regarding the matter. “When they speak to me, I will share my opinion and convey what would be comfortable for us,” he said.

“I have conveyed that if the post is offered, I am ready to take up the responsibility,” he added.

When asked whether he would agree if he was offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Jarkiholi said that party leaders must abide by the decisions of the high command. “Everyone has to agree to the positions and responsibilities assigned by the party,” he stated.

Replying to another question on the leadership change issue, he said, “Nothing has become official yet. Let us wait and see what decision the party takes. All confusion will be cleared at the breakfast meeting called by Siddaramaiah.”

Meanwhile, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, reacting to the developments in Shivamogga, stated that he had no information regarding any change in the Chief Minister’s post.

“The high command will take a decision regarding the change of Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah has called a breakfast meeting tomorrow. I am cancelling all my programmes and travelling to Bengaluru,” he said.

“I will attend the breakfast meeting,” Madhu Bangarappa stated. He further added that Siddaramaiah’s programme scheduled in Shivamogga might be cancelled due to the latest political developments.

Amid strong rumours of a leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, D.K. Shivakumar is set to hold a breakfast meeting with CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday, further fuelling speculation over the political scenario in the state. Shivakumar is staying back in Delhi today and he is meeting national leaders of the Congress party.

Amid the speculation, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Officially it is being said that his visit is related to the elections concerning the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).



