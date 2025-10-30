All India Executive Board meeting of RSS will begin today in Jabalpur; Mohan Bhagwat, Dattatreya Hosabale to attend

New Delhi: The All-India Executive Board meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will commence in Jabalpur on Thursday. The high-level meeting will focus on outlining programmes for the organisation’s upcoming centenary celebrations, marking 100 years of the Sangh’s foundation.

The meeting will be attended by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, co-Sarkaryavahs, and other senior functionaries, including Sanghchalaks, Karyavahs, and provincial pracharaks from all 11 regions and 46 provinces of the organisation. Selected senior workers from across the country will also take part in the deliberations.

Over 500 top RSS functionaries have already arrived in Jabalpur, including Bhagwat and Hosabale, amid tight security arrangements. The core committee meetings and strategy sessions are being held at the Kachnar Club in the city’s Vijaynagar area.

This gathering is significant as it marks the first such meeting in Jabalpur after 41 years. The last national convention of RSS functionaries in the city took place in 1984.

Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale reached Jabalpur on October 26, and the organisation has been holding a series of meetings continuously for eight days — a rare event in the Sangh’s history.

According to RSS sources, this session is part of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal conference, officially underway from October 28 to November 2. The meeting aims to finalise action plans for the centenary year, focussing on strengthening the organisation’s social and cultural outreach.

During a press briefing in Jabalpur on Tuesday, RSS Prachar Pramukh (Publicity Chief) Sunil Ambekar announced that the Sangh will organise around one lakh Hindu conferences nationwide to commemorate its 100th anniversary. These conferences will include youth-focussed events and will be held at the locality and block levels to expand community engagement.

Ambekar added that RSS volunteers will launch a 25 to 40-day door-to-door campaign between November and January. The campaign will emphasise family values, social responsibility, civic awareness, and the Panch Parivartan (five transformations) initiative — aimed at fostering moral and social reform at the grassroots level.

The RSS centenary year, officially spanning from October 2025 to October 2026, was inaugurated last month. To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin in Delhi, acknowledging the Sangh’s contributions to nation-building.

PM Modi also lauded the RSS’ “unprecedented and inspiring” journey over the past century, praising its efforts in promoting cultural unity, discipline, and social service.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began as a volunteer-based organisation dedicated to fostering national consciousness, cultural awareness, and civic duty among citizens.